5 Bedroom Home in Molt/Rapelje - $680,000

Looking for county living with a little acreage, unobstructed views, a nice home with a 3-car garage plus an awesome 40 X 60 SF heated/cooled shop yet minutes from Billings & only a about a block of gravel? This is the home has it all! This light-filled home on 21 acres boasts 5 large bedrooms, 3 full baths, open-concept kitchen/dining/living areas, master bedroom with en-suite & large walk-in closet, main level laundry, large rec room in basement with gas fireplace, wet bar, bonus room that could be used for crafts or re-loading area, & tons of storage. Shop is heated/cooled, front/rear 14 X 14 FT overhead doors (one automatic), windows, 220v & 50 amp, dedicated propane tank, & plumbing roughed in for a future bath & dedicated cistern. Home has 2000 gal cistern & dedicated propane tank. Property has a very low producing well that can feed the cistern, current owners no longer use.