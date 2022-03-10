5 Bedroom Home in Park City - $699,000

This is the one you will fall in love with! A beautiful, meticulously maintained, updated home between Park City & Laurel that leaves little to be desired. Over 3,300 sq ft, 5 beds, 3 baths, full walk-out basement, on 4.8 fenced acres with So MUCH NEW. Birch kitchen cabinets w/ new stainless steel appliances, solid surface countertops, & an entertainer's floorplan leading to the deck. 30'x38' three car attached garage w/ 10' doors AND a 24'x42' Cleary building w/ power on concrete & 12'x42' lean-to! In addition, a 10x12 shed w/ electricity, loafing shed in corral, two separate pastures, fenced garden w/ perennial plants, fenced backyard, UG sprinklers, TWO wells w/ underground piped irrigation to both pastures. Beautiful landscaping, mature trees, so much SPACE to make your own. Ask listing agent for Property Feature sheet & schedule a showing before this becomes the one that got away.