NEW BUILD in Red Lodge Golf Course w/ 180 degree views of the mountains and ski run! Home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath (2,440 sq ft on the main level, 1,617 sq ft loft area, and 2,440 down), w/ stamped concrete patio. Large master suite with enormous walk-in closet, numerous windows for light, & walk out balcony for morning coffee. En suite bathroom with views of the Beartooth Mountains from your jetted jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, & double sinks. Fourth bedroom on main floor located next to master, for possible nursery or office. Second and third bedroom comes w/ full bathrooms & walk-in closets for each. Seperate entrance and gas meter for 2,440 sq ft unfinished daylight basement. This open pallet has many possibilities; Air BNB, home office, theatre room or more bedrooms, whatever your heart desires! Ready for buyer to pick paint, cabinets, and flooring! BRAND NEW AND NEARLY COMPLETE! Don’t miss out!
5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $1,150,000
