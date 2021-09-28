 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $1,290,000

VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS! A backdrop of mountain grandeur, with a million-dollar alpine view of the West Fork and the Red Lodge Ski mountain. Sit in the hot tub to admire the views or hang by the firepit. Horse property so feel free to bring your team or furry canine with inground fencing. Oversized 3 car heated garage with 10’ doors and a 20 X 40 attached RV garage. Step inside to a long list of comforts including a kitchen to swoon over with leathered granite countertops, double ovens, gas stovetop,amazing large island, and a wonderful farmhouse sink. A large media and game room provides the ultimate haven for entertaining. A fantastic home with plenty of space for everyone. gracious proportions throughout. If you're seeking a luxurious lifestyle in a premier location, this home is hard to beat. Act quickly - homes in this desirable location do not last long! Furniture negotiable.

