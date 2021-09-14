 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $1,295,000

Are you ready to move to Montana? Come make this beautiful custom log home yours! Sitting on just over 20 acres this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has room for all. Signature log work throughout! Bring your horses, dogs and kids if you have them. Garage has a bunk room off the West end that would make a perfect office. VIVACIOUS VIEWS from all sides! Seller will give a $50,000.00 allowance for kitchen and Master bath updates. Family transfer to reduce acreage to 13 acres and is in the process

