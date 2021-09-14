Are you ready to move to Montana? Come make this beautiful custom log home yours! Sitting on just over 20 acres this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has room for all. Signature log work throughout! Bring your horses, dogs and kids if you have them. Garage has a bunk room off the West end that would make a perfect office. VIVACIOUS VIEWS from all sides! Seller will give a $50,000.00 allowance for kitchen and Master bath updates. Family transfer to reduce acreage to 13 acres and is in the process
5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $1,295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“It’s gotten to the point that we are in a crisis,” said Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner.
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the three people killed after an all-terrain-vehicle they were traveling in cras…
“This problem in this particular district, has persisted for months, and it appears to the court that the problem is only getting worse,” Judge Donald Harris told the courtroom Monday.
Two Yellowstone County women passed away at a Billings hospital on Thursday, Sept. 9, from COVID-19 related illness, RiverStone Health reporte…
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday south of Billings and left one person injured.
Deputies are investigating the death of a man spotted in the Yellowstone River Thursday morning, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.
The body of a man recovered from the Yellowstone River near Dover Park on Thursday has been identified as 71-year-old Gary Mollet.
Craig Knutson, 45, Billings, was shot once by a state trooper after a chase in Morton County, N.D.
In 18 months, 302 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Yellowstone County. That’s 13 times higher than deaths caused by influenza over a five-year period.
Gabby Petito, 22, set out on a summer road trip with her boyfriend in a camper van in early July. Petito’s family reported her missing to authorities on Saturday after not hearing from her for about two weeks.