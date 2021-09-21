VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS! A backdrop of mountain grandeur, with a million-dollar alpine view of the West Fork and the Red Lodge Ski mountain. Sit in the hot tub to admire the views or hang by the firepit. Horse property so feel free to bring your team or furry canine with inground fencing. Oversized 3 car heated garage with 10’ doors and a 20 X 40 attached RV garage. Step inside to a long list of comforts including a kitchen to swoon over with leathered granite countertops, double ovens, gas stovetop,amazing large island, and a wonderful farmhouse sink. A large media and game room provides the ultimate haven for entertaining. A fantastic home with plenty of space for everyone. gracious proportions throughout. If you're seeking a luxurious lifestyle in a premier location, this home is hard to beat. Act quickly - homes in this desirable location do not last long! Furniture negotiable.
5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $1,425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
A 20-year-old Billings man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
The most expensive ranch deal in Montana history has closed, local real estate companies say.
A Roosevelt County teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert early Thursday afternoon has been found, according to a statement by the Rooseve…
Of most concern to clinicians is the possibility that staff will be forced to triage limited levels of care to best serve the community and save lives.
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
The restaurant is projected to reopen on Sept. 25. “So far I love it more than ever,” said manager Christian Reinker.
A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns after an incident at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning.
The Billings Fire Department rescued a man who fell from the Rimrocks west of the Billings airport at 4 a.m. Sunday.