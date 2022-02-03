5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $1,499,000

Get cozy in this custom log home in Red Lodge, Mt! Large, hand-peeled logs create this luxurious 5-bed, 3-bath log cabin. With no HOAs or covenants, utilize the 20 acres of manicured and landscaped land as you see fit. Hardy trees, shrubs, and perennial flowers enhance the rural setting that opens to stunning views of snow-capped mountains. The home features many updates and high-end finishes including new paint and flooring in all the bedrooms, a remodeled upstairs bathroom, a new pressure tank for the boiler, and new fencing along the southern border of the property. Gaze out the spectacular windows in the living room that mimic the peaks of the mountaintops while sipping a hot cup of coffee listening to the crackle of the wood burning in the stove. Store your vehicles and toys in the oversized two-car garage that also has a bonus 12’ x 20’ room off the back.