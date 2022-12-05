5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $1,950,000

Stunning Custom Home located in Silver Meadow Subdivision with unobstructed view of the Beartooth Mountains. This spacious 4800 sqft home has so much to offer and is situated on 5.17 acres. Small pond and a newly built incredible 40 x 60 shop with 3 oversized doors. 821 SqFt Heated garage. You just have to see this place. Large open great room and gourmet kitchen and a great little sunroom on the main floor. Beautiful views from almost every room in the house. Awesome family room in the basement and a great office/bonus room on the top floor. Enjoy all the privacy that this property has to offer. More photos to come.