5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $1,995,000

Get your own piece of the Big Sky. This well taken care of 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, hand hewn log home sits on 10 acres with river frontage. The kitchen is a chiefs dream with concrete countertops, oversized oven/range, 2 sinks and a large island for seating. There is a cozy wood fireplace in the living room for cool evenings. The fireplace also has a gas line ran to it, for starting your wood logs. The river is the West Fork of Rock Creek. Enjoy a peaceful day sitting next to river or under over 2100 sq/ft of covered patio. This cabin is only 5 minutes to downtown Red Lodge.