Privately secluded behind pine trees lies a one of a kind multi family estate bordering Rock Creek in Red Lodge, MT. NO RESTRICTIONS - room to build more cabins. Montana’s highest peaks. Situated at the NE entrance to Yellowstone National Park, this is the perfect home base for the outdoorsy fun year-round lifestyle. Medicine Flower Lodge is currently a popular vacation destination for family or group getaways or a larger venue such as weddings, reunions, & retreats or could be a family compound. 12+ lush acres, main lodge is 4560 sq.ft. w/7 beds, (septic is for 5 beds) 4 baths & large conference room-sleeps 17. Entire property can sleep up to 50 w/additional 3 homes & 2 rustic dry cabins. 36x56 pole barn, horse corrals, loafing shed & a large pavilion along approximately 637 feet on the banks of the river.
5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $2,495,888
