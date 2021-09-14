5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $545,000

Beautifully remodeled home with new quartz countertops, new flooring, new paint inside and out, updated plumbing fixtures, and new garage doors. This property sits just south of Red Lodge on the Beartooth Highway with the Meeteetse trail out your back door. The property boasts ample parking for your RV, boat, utility trailer, or extra vehicles, and also has a pull-through private driveway. Comes with a 24×36 shop for all your “Toys” and an 8×16 garden shed. This home has a manicured lawn with mature pine trees for privacy and shade. Jump on your bike and glide into town, hop on your ATV and head out the back door up Meeteetse trail for hunting or exploring, or just get in the car and run up the Beartooth pass to Cooke City for the day. This is the perfect location for outdoor enthusiasts to raise a family and there’s lots of room for company!