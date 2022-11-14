Beautiful custom 5 bed 4 bath Log home with possible mother in law/rental producing apartment in basement of home. Incredible views of the Beartooth Mountains and RL Ski area out your back door. Located only 1 mile from Red Lodge. Home is located on 1.03 acres partially fenced with out buildings. 1176 sq/ft attached shop with in floor heat. Home has many upgrades: in floor heat, concrete countertops, engineered wood floor, sun room off master bedroom up stairs, outdoor bar and fire pit. Included in the sale is the hot tub. Enjoy your favorite beverage while watching the wildlife pass through your property and the Beartooth Rodeo pass by in the summer up on the large upper roof deck. Apartment below was used for short term rental includes: 2 bed, 1 bath with a separate entrance, kitchen, laundry room, large living area and added parking areas. Home is on a good producing well.
5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $859,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A skilled nursing home in Columbus is the latest to announce a voluntary closure, making for 10 nursing homes across the state that have shuttered their doors.
It took three construction seasons but a $27 million bridge along the Beartooth Highway has been completed, no easy task.
The 440 crashes included four fatalities, two in Yellowstone County and two in Flathead County.
The man, who a neighbor described as being in his 50s, shared the home with two husky dogs named Shadow and Aspen.
I moved to Billings from Chicago where the closest thing to ranch life are petting zoos, and there haven't been any raging bulls since Michael Jordan in the ‘90s.
The Billings man killed last week in a motorcycle crash on Broadwater Avenue has been identified.
Authorities have identified the man killed over the weekend in a South Side shooting, and are still searching for a second suspect.
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
The DJ Hall of Fame inductee passed away Tuesday evening at the age of 98 after suffering a fall in the days prior.
U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Andrew Anglin, founder and operator of The Daily Stormer website.