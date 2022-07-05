NEW BUILD in Red Lodge Golf Course w/ 180 degree views of the mountains & ski run from your stamped concrete patio. Home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath (2,440 sq ft FINISHED on the main level, PLUS another 4,057 sq ft UNFINISHED in the loft & day light basement). Large master suite w/ enormous walk-in closet, numerous windows for light, & walk out balcony for morning coffee. En suite bathroom with views of the Beartooth Mountains from your jetted jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, & double sinks. Fourth bedroom on main floor next to master, for possible nursery or office. Second and third bedroom include full bathrooms & walk-in closets for each. Separate entrance & gas meter for basement. Open pallet w/ many possibilities; Air BNB, home office, theatre room or more bedrooms, whatever your heart desires! Ready for buyer to pick paint, cabinets, etc! NEW NEARLY COMPLETE with zero flood risk!
5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's your chance to live in a historic Queen Anne Victorian beauty! Welcome to the Fratt home which was recently listed on the National Regi…
This luxurious property speaks to a buyer who truly values a home’s thoughtful craftsmanship and artistry in not only the materials used, but …
LOOK NO FURTHER!! This property has it all!! Over 2 irrigated acres, a 2,400 sqft heated shop, professionally landscaped yards, and an exquisi…
Stately 2 story home with Victorian accents, classic front porch, ornate original woodwork with leaded glass inlay, and breathtaking staircase…
This Beautiful 179.5 +/- acres property is the whole bundle. Sitting at the end of a public maintained road means only maintaining your drivew…
After 21 incredible years the owners are ready to retire from The Bistro Cafe located in the heart of Cooke City, famous for breathtaking moun…
Country living with abundant opportunity! This 80+ acre estate offers privacy, one owner home, breathtaking views of Yellowstone Valley, priva…
An incredible property with a great history and an exciting future. In the 1870's this was an officer's quarters at Fort Custer. In the mid 19…
If you have been waiting for a secluded, custom log home with a large shop on approximately 20 acres, you have found your get- away home. Only…
NEW GRANITE in the very large Chef's Kitchen and Master Bath! This custom home is very spacious, and it's never been lived in! Enjoy 4820 sq f…