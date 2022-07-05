5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $875,000

NEW BUILD in Red Lodge Golf Course w/ 180 degree views of the mountains & ski run from your stamped concrete patio. Home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath (2,440 sq ft FINISHED on the main level, PLUS another 4,057 sq ft UNFINISHED in the loft & day light basement). Large master suite w/ enormous walk-in closet, numerous windows for light, & walk out balcony for morning coffee. En suite bathroom with views of the Beartooth Mountains from your jetted jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, & double sinks. Fourth bedroom on main floor next to master, for possible nursery or office. Second and third bedroom include full bathrooms & walk-in closets for each. Separate entrance & gas meter for basement. Open pallet w/ many possibilities; Air BNB, home office, theatre room or more bedrooms, whatever your heart desires! Ready for buyer to pick paint, cabinets, etc! NEW NEARLY COMPLETE with zero flood risk!