5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $899,999

Beautiful custom 5 bed 4 bath Log home with possible mother in law/rental producing apartment in basement of home. Incredible views of the Beartooth Mountains and RL Ski area out your back door. Located only 1 mile from Red Lodge. Home is located on 1.03 acres partially fenced with out buildings. 1176 sq/ft attached shop with in floor heat. Home has many upgrades: in floor heat, concrete countertops, engineered wood floor, sun room off master bedroom up stairs, outdoor bar and fire pit. Included in the sale is the hot tub. Enjoy your favorite beverage while watching the wildlife pass through your property and the Beartooth Rodeo pass by in the summer up on the large upper roof deck. Apartment below was used for short term rental includes: 2 bed, 1 bath with a separate entrance, kitchen, laundry room, large living area and added parking areas. Home is on a good producing well.

