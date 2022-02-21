SELLER IS VERY MOTIVATED to sell or trade this historic work in progress with tons of potential known as the Hotel Montana & Wild Horse Saloon. Large 7100 sq ft mostly brick building with some updates that include plumbing, electric, radiant heat throughout the upper level and part of main floor, 29 gauge Bridger steel metal roof installed 2008 with solar panels, commercial water heater, and some new windows. Well is 30 feet deep and produces 485 gpm and the well pumps 92 gpm. The solar panels feed into the grid for credits to owners account. Current owners had property classified as Residential for tax purposes but it can be converted back to commercial.
5 Bedroom Home in Reed Point - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cops started the violent confrontation at Billings bar in January, says one of the men involved who is filing a lawsuit.
Editor's note: This letter from former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot to GOP National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is published with the author's…
The man shot dead by a Billings police officer Tuesday night has been identified at Raymond D. Depree Jr. of Billings.
A Billings Police Department officer responding to a report of a man with a gun shot and killed the man Tuesday night at about 8 p.m.
For the first time in decades, downtown Billings will see from-the-ground-up apartment building construction project
The old Whalen Tire warehouse on First Avenue North in downtown Billings is going the way of the dodo.
In the minutes before Billings Police Officer Brett Hilde shot and killed a 40-year-old man Tuesday night, the man had already pointed a gun at a passing motorist and at a group of people mingling in the front yard of a home.
Rimrock Mall is under new management after Starwood Capital, the mall's previous owner, worked out a deal with its bank to transfer ownership and avoid foreclosure.
At least 22 teachers at Billings Central Catholic High School have signed a letter supporting Shel Hanser, the school’s longtime principal who…
The designation is "the most serious deficiency type" that carries serious sanctions for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.
The Biden administration and state officials are bracing for a great unwinding: millions of people losing their Medicaid benefits when the pan…