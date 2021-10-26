SELLER IS VERY MOTIVATED to sell or trade this historic work in progress with tons of potential known as the Hotel Montana & Wild Horse Saloon. Large 7100 sq ft mostly brick building with some updates that include plumbing, electric, radiant heat throughout the upper level and part of main floor, 29 gauge Bridger steel metal roof installed 2008 with solar panels, commercial water heater, and some new windows. Well is 30 feet deep and produces 485 gpm and the well pumps 92 gpm. The solar panels feed into the grid for credits to owners account. Current owners had property classified as Residential for tax purposes but it can be converted back to commercial.
5 Bedroom Home in Reed Point - $335,000
The suit claims the city has long known the intersection at Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane was dangerous and didn’t meet state roadway safety standards.
Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.
The question of jurisdiction stems from an incident in which the hospital said its doctors were threatened and harassed by three public officials.
Billings Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at Lake Elmo State Park.
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
“We are the hottest spot and Yellowstone County is leading with the number of cases in the state,” said Public Health Officer John Felton at a Tuesday County Commissioner meeting.
Today can only be described as bittersweet.
Billings Police detectives continued their investigation into a Tuesday night shooting at Lake Elmo State Park that involved two teenage boys.
Hospitals and many other health care facilities in Montana will soon face an uncomfortable choice — get employees immunized against COVID, in violation of a new state law forbidding workplace vaccine mandates, or forfeit federal dollars.
In honor of their 70th year the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation Board came to Billings for their regular board meeting at the Northern Hotel.