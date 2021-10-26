5 Bedroom Home in Reed Point - $335,000

SELLER IS VERY MOTIVATED to sell or trade this historic work in progress with tons of potential known as the Hotel Montana & Wild Horse Saloon. Large 7100 sq ft mostly brick building with some updates that include plumbing, electric, radiant heat throughout the upper level and part of main floor, 29 gauge Bridger steel metal roof installed 2008 with solar panels, commercial water heater, and some new windows. Well is 30 feet deep and produces 485 gpm and the well pumps 92 gpm. The solar panels feed into the grid for credits to owners account. Current owners had property classified as Residential for tax purposes but it can be converted back to commercial.