WOW!! You wont want to miss this stunner! Like something out of a magazine, not an inch of this home goes untouched and top to it off... a GIANT, attached 6 car garage with more storage than you will ever need. Comfortable updated rancher with sunken entry and large master suite! Master bath includes huge jetted tub, beautiful tile shower and walk in closet. Tasteful new paint, flooring and fixtures throughout. Kitchen complete with granite countertops, farm sink, new appliances, pantry and plenty of counter space. New roof and siding in 2019. New furnace and AC in 2022. Tankless water heater. Perfect sized yard for kiddos to play with option to extend to the left. Covered back patio with stamped concrete for family get togethers and relaxing outside. Call to see this home today!
5 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $420,000
