5 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $475,000

"This unique property includes TWO separate homes on over 22 acres near the Bull Mountains with wildlife. Located in a secluded area, a short drive from shopping and schools. The first home is a 1404 sq. ft. double-wide and includes a master with walk-in closet and a pantry in the kitchen. An additional bonus room (not pictured), for storage or an office/workshop and woodstove. Two covered and two open decks. The second home a custom single wide at 1188 sq. ft. includes 2 beds and 2 full baths, central heat/air. ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms and a car port. Unique features include two separate metered electric poles, septic tanks, propane tanks, and an 80 gal. well tank, greenhouse, 4 sheds, and large chicken coop with power (one insulated room with window). **NO DRIVE BYS PLEASE -** Agent must accompany."