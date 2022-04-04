This is the ultimate Montana Dream property. Over 20 acres of beauty and seclusion yet only a mile from Roundup and 50 miles from Billings on paved roads. The terrain is vast from a lovely lawn with UGSP to native grasses and flowers to acres of timber all around. All kinds of birds, deer, and wildlife abound. This magnificent home is a multilevel 5 bedroom 2.5 baths with over 3100 sq ft. The main floor living room boasts a unique wood fireplace made from petrified wood from the prairies of South Dakota. Expansive southern windows for breathtaking views. Large kitchen with newer high-end appliances. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the upper level including a master suite with 2 closets and bath. The lower level has a spacious room for a home office or another bedroom. The basement has a large family room and wood fireplace. See full list and description in attachments.
5 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $649,000
