 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $649,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $649,000

This is the ultimate Montana Dream property. Over 20 acres of beauty and seclusion yet only a mile from Roundup and 50 miles from Billings on paved roads. The terrain is vast from a lovely lawn with UGSP to native grasses and flowers to acres of timber all around. All kinds of birds, deer, and wildlife abound. This magnificent home is a multilevel 5 bedroom 2.5 baths with over 3100 sq ft. The main floor living room boasts a unique wood fireplace made from petrified wood from the prairies of South Dakota. Expansive southern windows for breathtaking views. Large kitchen with newer high-end appliances. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the upper level including a master suite with 2 closets and bath. The lower level has a spacious room for a home office or another bedroom. The basement has a large family room and wood fireplace. See full list and description in attachments.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News