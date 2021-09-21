5 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $699,000

Back on the Market! No fault of the Seller! A home tucked away in the Bull Mountains of Roundup. 20 minutes to Roundup and just 50 minutes to Billings. Bring your horses and your love of wildlife as there is much to see, Elk, Turkeys, Deer and the occasional Mountain Lion. Just over 4700 sq ft home situated under rims and a beautiful landscaped yard. Master bedroom has a custom tiled shower with custom rustic cabinet with his and hers sinks. High Speed Internet coming 2021 by Midrivers, New Windows, New garage doors and Patio doors, new drain field.All bathrooms have recently been remodeled. New Jenn Air Gas stove! New flooring in the upper level. So much to list! 4 br 3 ba and 2 additional bedrooms can be added however they are Non egress windows. Large Pantry/storage. Rustic Metal Rail Car has been used as the tack and hay storage and has electricity. Any antiques marked do not convey.