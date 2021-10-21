 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $788,000

Very private ranchette in the Bull Mountains. This is one of the best settings we have listed in the Bull Mountains, very usable land with lots of trees and open hay meadows. Comfortable home with lawn and garden area. 2 detached shop/garage with attached carports, set of corrals, loafing shed and storage sheds. Hunting cabin.

