5 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $860,000

Take a step back in time on this uniquely preserved homestead ranch. Find peace & solitude while enjoying modern conveniences in the 2016 custom built home. This 5 bed, 2 bath, one level home, is complete with a large kitchen & pantry, 10’ ceilings, 2 living rooms, & a huge covered deck. There is also plenty of room for guests in the historic homestead cabin! Enjoy the grassy meadows, rolling hills, unique sandstone rock outcroppings, a spring fed pond & mature Ponderosa forests found throughout the sprawling 160 acres. The property has 2 wells & updated fencing ready for horses or livestock. The property has more than 10 historic ranch buildings preserved with newer roofs. The Bull Mountains are well known for trophy deer & elk, and this property is no exception as the owners find shed antlers annually. Come & experience this amazing property for yourself!

