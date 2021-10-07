5 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $415,000

This rural living property features that country living feel, yet close to Billings! It is in an animal friendly subdivision with ditch shares for irrigating (3 Shares BBWA) and a 24 GPM well! The house and property offers 1 level living with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, an additional 240 SF of living space in the shop, an oversized attached 3 car garage, a barn with corrals, a shop, and a storage shed! The property is fully fenced and ready for your animals! Website https://www.landsofamerica.com/listing/11840507