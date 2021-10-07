5 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $415,000

 Skip to main content
This rural living property features that country living feel, yet close to Billings! It is in an animal friendly subdivision with ditch shares for irrigating (3 Shares BBWA) and a 24 GPM well! The house and property offers 1 level living with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, an additional 240 SF of living space in the shop, an oversized attached 3 car garage, a barn with corrals, a shop, and a storage shed! The property is fully fenced and ready for your animals! Website https://www.landsofamerica.com/listing/11840507

