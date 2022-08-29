LOOK NO FURTHER!! This property has it all!! Over 2 irrigated acres, a 2,400 sqft heated shop, professionally landscaped yards, and an exquisite custom home just minutes from the school and from downtown Billings! The home features 5 large bedrooms all with ample closet space, 3 bathrooms with granite counters and custom tile, a bonus room to be an office/homeschool room or whatever you can imagine, a main bedroom that also opens up to one of 3 fantastic deck levels complete with hot tub hookups and a custom firepit. Now water- this property has plenty with 2 good producing wells, irrigation shares, underground sprinklers, 2 water features, and a year round live creek to be loved by livestock! This home is perfect, and in the middle of several projects to update exterior items as well. Too many other features to list-call today for your private showing!!
5 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $695,000
