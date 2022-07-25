5 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $739,900

LOOK NO FURTHER!! This property has it all!! Over 2 irrigated acres, a 2,400 sqft heated shop, professionally landscaped yards, and an exquisite custom home just minutes from the school and from downtown Billings! The home features 5 large bedrooms all with ample closet space, 3 bathrooms with granite counters and custom tile, a bonus room to be an office/homeschool room or whatever you can imagine, a main bedroom that also opens up to one of 3 fantastic deck levels complete with hot tub hookups and a custom firepit. Now water- this property has plenty with 2 good producing wells, irrigation shares, underground sprinklers, 2 water features, and a year round live creek to be loved by livestock! This home is perfect, but sellers are still offering a $5k credit to buyers! Too many other features to list-call today for your private showing!!