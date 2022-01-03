New Price! Situated on 43.6 acres in the Clark's Fork of the Yellowstone River Valley, this home is located at the foot of the Beartooth Mountains. Built in 2012, it is on a full basement for a total of 3700 sq. feet. Pride of ownership shines in this home which has many recent upgrades including new tile in the kitchen. 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 3 in the basement, as well a large family/game room that comes with a pool table. Separate shop as well. The well is 30GPM & 130 feet deep. Perimeter fenced on the south side of the Meeteetse Trail, with a driveway/access road off of the Meeteetse Trail, as well as a back gate onto Roberts Trail East. Acreage is in two parcels and borders public land to the east. The river is 2 miles away and the National Forest about 5 miles west. Bring your horses and enjoy the 1000's of acres of public land that stretches to the National Forest.
6 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $629,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caldera chronicles: Why drilling the Yellowstone volcano to stop eruptions or generate power is a bad idea
-
- 3 min to read
Drilling is often suggested as a means of preventing Yellowstone from erupting. It seems like a reasonable idea, but the volcano doesn’t work that way.
Two people are in custody after leading Montana Highway Patrol on a pursuit outside of Lockwood on Tuesday.
The man killed Friday in Billings after a Jeep struck him near South Billings Boulevard and the South Frontage Road has been identified.
Two men died Monday after being buried by an avalanche in Park County, just north of Cooke City.
Two men are in custody facing charges after a shooting in Billings on Tuesday evening that wounded a man.
A new Native American restaurant plates a contemporary take on precolonial gastronomy.
How has the omicron variant impacted case counts? Which areas are the most vaccinated? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
Sales were brisk on first day of legal recreational pot in Yellowstone County.
- Updated
While his stepmother has been recovering from a traumatic head injury, Brody Grebe has helped the Bobcats reach the FCS title game.
The two men killed Monday in an avalanche near Cooke City have been identified.