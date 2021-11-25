6 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $639,900

New Price! Situated on 43.6 acres in the Clark's Fork of the Yellowstone River Valley, this home is located at the foot of the Beartooth Mountains. Built in 2012, it is on a full basement for a total of 3700 sq. feet. Pride of ownership shines in this home which has many recent upgrades including new tile in the kitchen. 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 3 in the basement, as well a large family/game room that comes with a pool table. Separate shop as well. The well is 30GPM & 130 feet deep. Perimeter fenced on the south side of the Meeteetse Trail, with a driveway/access road off of the Meeteetse Trail, as well as a back gate onto Roberts Trail East. Acreage is in two parcels and borders public land to the east. The river is 2 miles away and the National Forest about 5 miles west. Bring your horses and enjoy the 1000's of acres of public land that stretches to the National Forest.