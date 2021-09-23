6 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $698,500

Situated on 43.6 acres in the Clark's Fork of the Yellowstone River Valley, this home is in a spectacular location at the foot of the Beartooth Mountains. Built in 2012, it is on a full concrete basement for a total of 3700 sq. feet. Pride of ownership shines in this home which has many recent upgrades including new tile in the kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 3 in the basement, as well a large family/game room that comes with a pool table. The well is 30GPM & 130 feet deep. It is perimeter fenced on the south side of the Meeteetse Trail, with a gravel driveway/access road off of both the Meeteetse Trail, as well as a back gate onto Roberts Trail East. It is located on two parcels of land and borders public land to the east. The river is 2 miles to the east and the National Forest about 5 miles west. What a great place to enjoy peace and quiet and watch sunsets.