6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,250,000

Welcome home to a very elegant 6,080 sqft. 2005 parade home nestled in Rimrock West Subdivision. Perfectly situated on a corner lot giving you room from your neighbors and incredible views of the rims and Beartooth Mountains. While also backed up to the Rimrock West Park with walking paths to just about anywhere in Billings. This 6 bed 3 1/2 bath home showcases many unique and amazing features including a main floor master bedroom with back porch access, a second kitchen in the basement, walk in closets in every room, an office, and home gym. For those chillier days in Montana you have the luxury of bathroom floor heat and garage floor heat. You will not want to miss the chance to call this home yours!