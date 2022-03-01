This gorgeous custom one owner home is available for you to enjoy! At first glance you'll enjoy the custom stone work, tile, and granite. That's when you'll realize you've stepped into a very special home! Features include expansive vaulted ceilings in the great room, large dining area and fabulous gourmet kitchen with commercial grade 6 burner stove, nice appliances and huge pantry. You'll never want to leave the main level master suite featuring soaking tub and glass block accented tile shower. Off the 5 car fully finished dream garage there's a well thought out laundry/mud room w/plenty of storage. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms, one is currently used as a beautiful office. Downstairs features an exercise room set up for a sauna, 2 more bedrooms, full bath and family room with wet bar & home theater style sound. In-floor radiant heat, even in the garage plus central vac, Amazing!
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,295,000
