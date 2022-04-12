6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,377,500

Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac in the prestigious Ironwood Subdivision, this 9,048 SqFt estate is as gorgeous as it is spacious! This multi-level home is fully handicap accessible, given wide doorways and an elevator. Featuring 6 beds and 5.5 baths, a 3 car garage, .42 acres, multiple living/recreation spaces, an orchard, massive wine cellar, several en suite bedrooms, an additional basement kitchen, and more, this home has something for everyone! There is an exceeding amount of storage space within the custom built-ins and large closets. This kitchen is a winner; the solid wood cabinetry features many roll out drawers and racks, soft close hinges, several cooking spaces, a wine fridge, and more. There is great opportunity for outdoor entertainment and relaxation with an upper level deck and fully enclosed sunroom. This is a rare opportunity for a home this size in Billings.