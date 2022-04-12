Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac in the prestigious Ironwood Subdivision, this 9,048 SqFt estate is as gorgeous as it is spacious! This multi-level home is fully handicap accessible, given wide doorways and an elevator. Featuring 6 beds and 5.5 baths, a 3 car garage, .42 acres, multiple living/recreation spaces, an orchard, massive wine cellar, several en suite bedrooms, an additional basement kitchen, and more, this home has something for everyone! There is an exceeding amount of storage space within the custom built-ins and large closets. This kitchen is a winner; the solid wood cabinetry features many roll out drawers and racks, soft close hinges, several cooking spaces, a wine fridge, and more. There is great opportunity for outdoor entertainment and relaxation with an upper level deck and fully enclosed sunroom. This is a rare opportunity for a home this size in Billings.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,377,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Billings woman was sentenced to 30 years in the Montana Women’s Prison for her role in the robbery and murder of Dennis Gresham in April 202…
Billings’ West High junior Emily Pennington is one step closer to attending her senior year.
The shooting death of a 15-year-old Billings boy Saturday night was apparently accidental, police have said.
This is the first of four question-and-answer features on the candidates running for the School District 2 board of trustees. Each of the cand…
It’s been more than two weeks since a pair of armed casino robbers tossed at least one gun while fleeing from police.
Yellowstone County has sold a lot of recreational marijuana. In fact, since it went on sale in January, the county has sold the most in the state.
The names of nine people arrested last week on suspicion of using and selling fentanyl and other drugs on the Blackfeet Nation have been released.
Billings Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to an approaching winter storm, the schools posted to Facebook Monday evening.
Hundreds of students walked out of class Tuesday morning at West high school in support of Emily Pennington, a junior there with Down syndrome who will not be able to attend her senior year and graduate with her classmates.
Cryptocurrency miner Marathon Holdings is cutting the cord with Hardin Generating Station, citing a need to be carbon neutral by year’s end.