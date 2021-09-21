6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,898,000

Elegantly situated on just over 1 acre in Augusta Ranch Estates. Breathtaking Golf Course views on the 14th hole of the Yellowstone Country Club Golf Course. Richly appointed details. Chef’s Kitchen w/adjacent outdoor garden access, family room off of the stone terrace. Lavish owner’s ensuite with sitting room, exquisite bath, granite fireplace & 2 walk-in closets. A total of 6 bedrooms bath ensuites & walk-in closets. 5 Fireplaces. Library, theater room, collection rooms, 2nd Kitchen, and more!