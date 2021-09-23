6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,995,000

One of Billings most luxurious homes on 1.75 acres w/ it's own private pond. Live a life of Ultimate Luxury w/ over 8,000 sqft of living space between the breathtaking custom home & pool house! Open layout w/ vaulted tongue & groove ceiling, gas fp w/ stone surround, beautiful kitchen featuring a large island w/ brkfst bar & granite counters, Alder cabinets w/ under cabinet lighting, gas stove & SS appliances & both a formal & informal dining area. Floor to ceiling windows & doors overlooking the covered patio & pool. Master ste w/ tile steam shower, tub & walk-in closet + 2 more bedrooms on the main w/ a Jack & Jill bath & walk-in closets. The basement hosts a huge gym w/ bathroom & sauna, family room w/ wetbar & wine cellar, vault + 2 bedrooms w/ walk-in closets. Stunning pool house w/ vaulted ceilings, gas fp, amazing wetbar & bsmnt apartment perfect for entertaining guests.