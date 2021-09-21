2020 Parade Home - Truly remarkable home! 4 bed, 4.5 bath Industrial Modern design displays custom interior brick work & exposed ducts on fully landscaped 1.177 acre lot. In-law living quarters with 2 additional bdrms & 1 bath. Soaring 22’ ceilings in main living area. Smart home audio throughout. Walnut cabinets in kitchen w/12’ island, quartz counters, polished concrete floor & walk-in pantry. 101” fireplace surrounded by solid walnut. Main level theatre room w/wet bar. Loft w/2nd theatre room, wet bar, & gaming table balcony. Office w/glass walls. Master contains huge, custom closet, jacuzzi tub, tile shower w/11 shower heads & enclosed steam shower. 25’ X 50’ in-ground pool w/swim up bar, seating area, fire pit & pool house w/wet bar, full bath & audio system. 65'X20’ enclosed covered patio w/built-in fire-pit. Fully finished heated/cooled garage has 22’ ceilings, 3 bays w/10’ & 12’ doors & gym area.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $2,400,000
