6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $2,799,000

On the open market for the first time, this custom estate is located in the coveted Rimrock West subdivision, as well as the sought-after and prestigious Ben Steele school district. No detail was left behind in the vision for this property. This home is a quality of life investment; features include an elegant custom kitchen with Viking appliances, a basketball court, 1 bedroom guest home with an outdoor entertainment space, expansive theater room, fitness center, in-ground spa, safe/vault room, dry and wet saunas, and so many more notable items. Many components/fixtures in the home have been imported globally. There is truly something here for anyone and everyone to enjoy!