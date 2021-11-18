6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $265,000

Great side by side duplex ready for owner occupancy! lighten your load having one side of this property almost pay your mortgage for you! Owners have really cared for this rental. Many updates done inside and out. Outside of the building repainted 2019. Large Parking lot in the back of building. One unit is currently rented, other is vacant. Being 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths each, has very good rental income potential. Hardwood floors through out upstairs (one side is hidden under new carpet). 24 hours notice before text agent ariel powers to show 406-812-0079. 24 hour notice for tenant side is preferable. Earnest money Bridgett Chicago Title. Owners have never occupied the property Buyer and Buyer agent to verify. Rented side currently being leased for $925 per month. Metered separately. Tenant pays own electric and gas.