6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $350,000

Centrally located 6 bedroom, 2 bath rancher with basement apartment. Let someone help you make the payment. 3 bedrooms/1 bathroom upstairs and 3 bedrooms/1 bathroom in the basement. Shared laundry area in the basement. 2 car attached garage and off street parking off the alley. Currently rented with good rental history. Close to schools, shopping and parks. Will be open to view Sunday, 3/27/22, from 2-3:30pm.

