6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $399,900

Motivated sellers!! This 6 bedroom 5 bathroom home, highlights open concept floorplan with a Wonderful kitchen, dining, and living room on main floor, A great master room with his and her bathroom and closets, second floor has nice sized two bedrooms, laundry room, and bathroom…Going down to the fully finished basement nice family room for entertainment, two nice size bedrooms, bathroom, and a storage room! Surround sound throughout the entire home with beautiful lighting upstairs and downstairs. Nice two stall garage Front and back beautifully landscaped home on corner lot. Must see!!!

