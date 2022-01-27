6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $430,000

This is a beautiful custom built home that sits in a small tucked in, quiet neighborhood on the west end with easy accessibility to all West End Amenities such as shopping, schools and walking trails. The kitchen is spacious and has a breakfast counter. With 6 total bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms there is plenty of room for family and entainertaing guests. The master suite has a tray light ceiling and a patio door. The 3rd bedroom upstairs has a built-in book case that also makes it perfect for an office or a craft room. The family room has a wet bar with a refrigerator. All downstair bedrooms have extra large egress windows that let the natural light flow in.