6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $460,000

Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. Large living room with W/fireplace, lots of windows and hardwood floor. Updated kitchen with concrete countertops and a dining area and 2 patio doors leading to the covered patio. Updated bathroom with tile shower off the kitchen. Two steps down off main main level BR with large windows. Upstairs master bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Family room with W/fireplace in basement. Two non-egress BRs in basement. 16x26 shop for all your stuff. New fence. Wonderful back yard and covered patio for entertaining and enjoying the shaded evenings in the summer.