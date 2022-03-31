 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $460,000

6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $460,000

Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. Large living room with W/fireplace, lots of windows and hardwood floor. Updated kitchen with concrete countertops and a dining area and 2 patio doors leading to the covered patio. Updated bathroom with tile shower off the kitchen. Two steps down off main main level BR with large windows. Upstairs master bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Family room with W/fireplace in basement. Two non-egress BRs in basement. 16x26 shop for all your stuff. New fence. Wonderful back yard and covered patio for entertaining and enjoying the shaded evenings in the summer.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News