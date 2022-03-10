6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $465,000

Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. Large living room with W/fireplace, lots of windows and hardwood floor. Updated kitchen with concrete ctops and a dining area and 2 patio doors leading to the covered patio. Updated bathroom with tile shower off the kitchen. Lower level BR with large windows. Master bedroom with bath. Family room with W/fireplace in basement. Two non-egress BRs in basement. 16x26 shop for all your stuff. New fence. Very nice back yard and covered patio for entertaining and enjoying the shaded evenings in the summer.