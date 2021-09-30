Charming home near new community park with treasured rim views is ready for you to purchase and host Thanksgiving Dinner! Welcoming front porch and foyer lead to open living area highlighted with crown molding, gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with hickory cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry, casual dining, entry to covered private patio, master suite with coved ceilings, two bedrooms (or office), bath and laundry. Recently completed lower level has inspiring exercise area with sauna and popular barn doors, large living area, three bedrooms, full bath with radiant floor heat plus storage space! Home has been mindfully prewired for surround sound. Conveniently located near Phipps Park, Yellowstone Country Club, popular running, walking, biking trails and routes.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $474,000
