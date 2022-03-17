6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $485,000

Get your checklist out, this home has so much to offer. 6 bedroom, 4 full baths and 1 1/2 bath! Open floorplan & spacious yard surrounded by park area/ scenic views. Spacious master bedroom with his and hers bathrooms AND walk-in closets. 5 other bedrooms for sleep, office, exercise, storage- whatever you need. Inviting patio can be a personal retreat or fun family and friends gathering space. Quick access to Rimrock.