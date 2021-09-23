6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $495,000

This Beautifully maintained updated home is something you definitely need to take a look at! Landscaped, with raised garden beds, and an oversized shed in the back yard. Quiet neighborhood with a beautiful large deck in the back to overlook the massive fully fenced oasis of a yard. Plenty of space for parking in the front. Lots of room for entertaining, and enjoying the warm summers outside, or staying in and keeping warm by the fireplace in the winter.