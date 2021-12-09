6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $500,000

Welcome to this well-maintained, like new home in Copper Ridge! As you walk in, you are greeted with the open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings, beautiful kitchen with a large island and gas stove, and the dining area with a sliding door to the maintenance-free covered deck looking out to your private backyard, views of the mountains and subdivision park. Continuing on the main floor, you will find the master bedroom with recessed lighting, walk-in closet, and private bath; 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry room. The fully finished lower level features a large family room with a gas fireplace surrounded by custom built-ins, 3 bedrooms, bathroom and lots of storage space. Relaxing front porch, fenced yard, underground sprinklers, and a 2 car garage complete this amazing home.