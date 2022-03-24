6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $534,900

This 6 bed, 3 bath rancher in lake hills sub has been remodeled top to bottom. Sitting across the street from the 14th hole it has yet to be hit with disobedient golf ball. 3 beds, 2 baths and laundry on the main level. The recently finished daylight basement adds a spacious den/entertainment area along with 3 more bedrooms and additional bathroom. A new deck overlooks a fully landscaped and fenced backyard with underground sprinklers. The large 3-car garage and oversized driveway offer space for multiple vehicles and toys. This home must be seen in person to appreciate the custom finishes.