West end timeless home with unique design and perfect Billings location! Custom-built with upgrades throughout. It boasts an entertainers kitchen with granite counter tops, high-end cherry cabinets, and stainless appliances. Including gas range and Asko dishwasher. Square footage galore! Natural light comes in the Pella windows. Views look out to beautiful gardens full of flowers and blueberries all on an auto drip system. Master on the main with large en-suite bath complete with jacuzzi tub & tiled shower. Master has private patio perfect for hot tub or enjoying your morning coffee. Main floor laundry/ plumbed for second laundry area in basement. Upstairs has bonus sitting room, 2 bedrooms and bathroom. 50 year shingles. Basement hosts large family room, additional bedrooms, an office and more space for expansion. All info per Orion, buyer and buyers agent to verify.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $535,000
