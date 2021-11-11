LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Welcome home to this unique, custom built home with beautiful views of the rims just off of Rimrock road in a quiet culdesac. Entertainers Kitchen boasts Granite counter tops and Cherry Cabinets . Stainless GE Cafe Series refrigerator and Gas Stove and Asko Dishwasher. Natural light is everywhere and windows look out to gardens that flourish with flowers in the spring and summer. Brick adorns the outside of the home adding curb appeal. Huge family dining room just off the kitchen. Large Master on main with attached ensuite with jacuzzi tub and tiled shower. Master also walk out to a patio that would be perfect for a future hot tub area. Master also has a large walk-in closet. Laundry is also on the main floor as well just off of the garage. Upstairs has a nice sitting room as well. All info per Orion Buyers and Buyers agent to verify all info
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $545,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three people have apparently been shot to death at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, according to Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick.
8-Man playoffs: 'It was all for Jed' as grief-stricken Park City honors fallen teammate with win over Scobey
Jed Hoffman, 15, passed away Monday at a Billings hospital, six days after collapsing during practice.
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a head-on crash at 11:00 p.m. Saturday on I-90 near Laurel. The Montana Highway Patrol incident report…
A 55-year-old Billings man killed Saturday in a crash near Laurel has been identified.
New information has emerged in the investigation of Saturday’s shooting that left three dead at a casino on the border of Montana and North Da…
Billings police have closed Eighth Street West from Burlington Avenue to Grand Avenue as they investigate a head-on crash that put a woman and an infant in the hospital.
Montana resident sportsmen/women wake up!
Thanks to legislation passed this year, the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge was able to take in a 3-week-old bobcat kitten.
Studies have confirmed COVID-19 infections or exposure to the virus in wild whitetail deer in several states.
A 38-year-old Billings man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a child following an investigation by Billings Police that …