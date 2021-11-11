 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $545,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Welcome home to this unique, custom built home with beautiful views of the rims just off of Rimrock road in a quiet culdesac. Entertainers Kitchen boasts Granite counter tops and Cherry Cabinets . Stainless GE Cafe Series refrigerator and Gas Stove and Asko Dishwasher. Natural light is everywhere and windows look out to gardens that flourish with flowers in the spring and summer. Brick adorns the outside of the home adding curb appeal. Huge family dining room just off the kitchen. Large Master on main with attached ensuite with jacuzzi tub and tiled shower. Master also walk out to a patio that would be perfect for a future hot tub area. Master also has a large walk-in closet. Laundry is also on the main floor as well just off of the garage. Upstairs has a nice sitting room as well. All info per Orion Buyers and Buyers agent to verify all info

