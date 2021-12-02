6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $545,000

This custom-built home sits in a quiet culdesac in the heart of the west end. It has a timeless , entertainers kitchen that boasts granite counter tops, high-end cherry cabinets, stainless gas stove/range with meat probe, and Asko Dishwasher. Touchless faucet with instant hot water. Hosts an abundance of square footage. Natural light pours in the Pella windows that have Graber window treatments. Views look out to beautiful gardens full of flowers and blueberries all on an auto drip system. Master on the main with large en-suite bath complete with jacuzzi tub/tiled shower. Master has private patio perfect for hot tub or enjoying your morning coffee. Main floor laundry and plumbed for second laundry area in basement. Upstairs has bonus sitting room. Basement hosts a pottery studio but could be bedroom, den, craft room. All info per Orion Buyers and Buyers agent to verify all info