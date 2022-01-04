Looking for that perfect west end home with top of the line finishes? Look no further! Custom-built home that has a timeless, entertainers kitchen that boasts granite counter tops, high-end cherry cabinets, stainless gas stove/range with meat probe, and Asko Dishwasher. The abundance of square footage make it an awesome buy at only $139/sq ft. Natural light comes in the well maintained Pella windows. Views look out to beautiful gardens full of flowers and blueberries all on an auto drip system. Master on the main with large en-suite bath complete with jacuzzi tub & tiled shower. Master has private patio perfect for hot tub or enjoying your morning coffee. Main floor laundry/ plumbed for second laundry area in bsmt. Upstairs has bonus sitting room. 50 year shingles. Basement hosts a pottery studio/could be bedroom, den, craft room. All info per Orion, buyer and buyers agent to verify
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $559,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caldera chronicles: Why drilling the Yellowstone volcano to stop eruptions or generate power is a bad idea
-
- 3 min to read
Drilling is often suggested as a means of preventing Yellowstone from erupting. It seems like a reasonable idea, but the volcano doesn’t work that way.
Sales were brisk on first day of legal recreational pot in Yellowstone County.
Two men are in custody facing charges after a shooting in Billings on Tuesday evening that wounded a man.
How has the omicron variant impacted case counts? Which areas are the most vaccinated? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
Two people are in custody after leading Montana Highway Patrol on a pursuit outside of Lockwood on Tuesday.
- Updated
While his stepmother has been recovering from a traumatic head injury, Brody Grebe has helped the Bobcats reach the FCS title game.
A new Native American restaurant plates a contemporary take on precolonial gastronomy.
The Bobcats and Bison will play without some key players, but others will/might see the field in Frisco.
The two men killed Monday in an avalanche near Cooke City have been identified.
A recent push to bring stroke care to Montana has resulted in specialized services that were previously difficult to access in the state.